Police and under-age volunteers carry out test purchases of knives in week-long operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and young volunteers conducted an under-age sales operation in a bid to tackle knife crime.

Six premises across Skelmersdale, Burscough and Ormskirk were visited by the volunteers and officers from West Lancashire.

Staff at five shops challenged the underage volunteers for identification before refusing to sell knives, but one of the stores failed the test and will be issued a written warning and a full “Check 25” advice visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visits were part of Operation Sceptre, a week-long national initiative aimed at tackling knife crime.

Police and young volunteers carried out test purchases of knives

Insp John Bent, from West Lancashire neighbourhood policing team, said: “We have been really pleased to see that the majority of staff have been aware of their responsibilities and took action not to sell knives to our under-age test purchasers.

“All of the stores we visited were reminded of the responsibility that they have to ensure they are complying with legislation and also following the ‘Check 25’ policy when it comes to selling any bladed item.

“We will continue to carry operations like this and will take robust action against those who pay little regard to their duty when it comes to refusing sales to under-18s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michael Green, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for health and well-being, said: "Our trading standards team is fully invested in Op Sceptre and has carried out several test purchasing operations this week.

"Sadly, one sale is still one too many and we will be working with the shop to ensure they fully understand their responsibilities and potential consequences when it comes to selling age-restricted products.

"Trading standards want to support businesses to get it right every time.

"Lancashire County Council is keen to promote the well-being of young people and we therefore believe there is no place on Lancashire's streets for knives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Operation Sceptre, officers carried out educational school visits to raise awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife.

Knife bins, which provide a safe and secure way to anonymously dispose of unwanted knives, can be found at Digmoor Community Centre, Tanhouse Community Centre and Skelmersdale police station.