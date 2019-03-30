Police appeal after double stabbing in Skelmersdale

Police are appealing after two men were stabbed in Skelmersdale today (Saturday).





Officers were called around 12.45pm after two men were found with stab wounds in Southway, close to the job centre.



It is believed the pair, both in their early 20s, had been attacked near the subway between the CoOp Building and Eskdale.



One of the men suffered a stab wound to his upper leg, with the second man suffering a stab wound to his lower leg. The injuries are not believed to life-threatening.



Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.



The offenders are described as two white males in their late teens, 5 ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long hair, wearing all dark clothing.



Detectives are appealing for information following the incident.



Det Sgt Peter Reil, of Skelmersdale CID, said: "This is clearly a shocking and violent attack and we need to find those responsible as soon as possible.



"Both men were assaulted in broad daylight and I believe a number of people will have seen what happened.



"We would encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact police immediately."



Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0715 of March 30 or call or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.