Police appeal after terrifying attempted robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in which two people were threatened by masked men.

The incident happened at a house on Bettison Avenue, Leigh, on Friday 1 November 2019.

At around 11.10am two men threatened the occupants and demanded a quantity of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery and the offenders didn’t leave with anything, however the occupants were left understandably shaken.

The offenders fled the scene on foot and were seen running up Bettison Avenue towards Callow Drive.

Both of the offenders are described as white men between around 30-40 years old and of a medium build.

They were both seen wearing yellow high-vis jackets on top of their clothing, dark woollen bob hats, dark bottoms and having their faces covered.

No arrests have been made and officers are appealing to anyone who may have been around the area at the time to come forward with information or provide any CCTV footage they may have from that day.

Detective Constable Brendan Greally, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “This is a terrible incident which saw two innocent residents threatened and left understandably shook up and distressed.

“We are appealing for members of the public to think back to that morning and try and remember if they saw two men acting suspiciously in the Leigh area.

“We also ask anyone who has CCTV to check if they have footage of the two men approaching or leaving the scene around Bettison Avenue and Callow Drive.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident should call police on 0161 856 7259 quoting incident number 1179 of 01/11/19. Details can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.