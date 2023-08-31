Police appeal for help after man suffers serious head injuries in attack in Wigan town centre
They were contacted with reports that a man in his 20s was attacked on Wallgate, in Wigan town centre, at around 3.30am on Sunday, June 18.
He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Police have been investigating what happened and are now asking for help from the public.
They want to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he could assist with their inquires.
Officers are also appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094, quoting incident log 658 of June 18.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.