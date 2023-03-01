Police appeal for help identifying men caught on camera following burglary in Wigan
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after two men were spotted at an address where a burglary took place.
By Matt Pennington
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:25pm
The home is Downall Green Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield and the image shows the men carrying shopping bags.
In a social media post GMP Wigan West said: “Identity Sought!!! Police are appealing for help to locate the two individuals pictured in this post.
There was a burglary at an address on Downall Green Road, Ashton. If you know these males then please get in touch with who they are.”