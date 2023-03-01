News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal for help identifying men caught on camera following burglary in Wigan

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after two men were spotted at an address where a burglary took place.

By Matt Pennington
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:25pm

The home is Downall Green Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield and the image shows the men carrying shopping bags.

In a social media post GMP Wigan West said: “Identity Sought!!! Police are appealing for help to locate the two individuals pictured in this post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a burglary at an address on Downall Green Road, Ashton. If you know these males then please get in touch with who they are.”

GMP Wigan West have appealed for information to aid in the identification of two men
GMP Wigan West have appealed for information to aid in the identification of two men
GMP Wigan West have appealed for information to aid in the identification of two men
Most Popular

People with information can contact GMP on 101 or report online here using the reference provided on the facebook post