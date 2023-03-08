News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in tracing two Wigan borough fugitives from justice

Mugshots of two Wigan borough men who should be back behind bars have been issued by police as they bid to track them down.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 8:19am

Charlie Boyle, 25, and 40-year-old Adrian Michaels have served custodial sentences for unconnected crimes but, since release, have both breached the terms of their licences.

As a result they are wanted on prison recall.

Charlie Boyle, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his prison licence
Both men are said to have links to the Leigh area.

GMP Wigan West took to social media to appeal to members of the public knowing where either man is to contact them on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Adrian Michaels is also on the run from justice after breaching the terms of his prison release
