Police appeal for help in tracing two Wigan borough fugitives from justice

Charlie Boyle, 25, and 40-year-old Adrian Michaels have served custodial sentences for unconnected crimes but, since release, have both breached the terms of their licences.

As a result they are wanted on prison recall.

Both men are said to have links to the Leigh area.

GMP Wigan West took to social media to appeal to members of the public knowing where either man is to contact them on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.