Police appeal for help in tracing two Wigan borough fugitives from justice
Mugshots of two Wigan borough men who should be back behind bars have been issued by police as they bid to track them down.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 8:19am
Charlie Boyle, 25, and 40-year-old Adrian Michaels have served custodial sentences for unconnected crimes but, since release, have both breached the terms of their licences.
As a result they are wanted on prison recall.
Both men are said to have links to the Leigh area.
GMP Wigan West took to social media to appeal to members of the public knowing where either man is to contact them on 0161 856 9189 or 0161 856 3622.