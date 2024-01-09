News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with links to Wigan

Police are hunting for a wanted man who has links to Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:40 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:40 GMT
Officers want to speak to Ethan Jones in connection with a serious assault.

The 23-year-old has links to Bolton, Bury, Salford and Wigan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8565820.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.