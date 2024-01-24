Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with links to Wigan
Police are hunting for a wanted man who has links to Wigan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Maher is wanted on recall to prison.
Officers searching for the 32-year-old say that he has connections with both Wigan and Tameside.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8565815.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 .