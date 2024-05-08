Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with links to Wigan borough
Police are hunting for a wanted man who has links to Wigan borough.
Martin Birchall is wanted for breaching a restraining order.
Officers searching for the 33-year-old say he has connections to Atherton, Leigh and Tyldesley.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8563622.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 .