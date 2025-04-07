Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Wigan man

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man from Wigan.

Stephen Bailey, 37, of Ormskirk Road, Wigan is wanted by police for domestic abuse offences

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

