Police appeal for help in tracking down Wigan man wanted for domestic abuse crimes
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Officers want to speak to 22-year-old Joshua Rowlinson in connection with domestic violence offences that took place in Wigan between February and April 2023.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Rowlinson is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7026 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.