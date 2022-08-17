Police appeal for help to find bicycle stolen from Wigan industrial estate
Police are appealing for information as they search for a stolen bicycle in a bid to return it to its owner.
By Holly Pritchard
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:29 am
The silver mountain bike was stolen from an industrial premises on Challenge Way, at Martland Park, either on Friday evening or into the early hours of Saturday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the location of the bike or the theft to contact them so it can be returned to its owner.
Call police on 0161 856 7124, quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0024712/22.