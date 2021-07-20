Police appeal for information after suspected arson incident at borough house
A probe has been launched into a fire at a property in Leigh.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said it is treating the blaze at an address on Scott Street as a suspected arson incident.
The fire service was called to the house at around 5.20am on Monday.
Firefighters brought the flames under control and extinguished them.
Fortunately no injuries have been reported.
Police are now appealing for anyone who might have information about what happened to come forward.
Detective Constable Sean Goddard of GMP's Wigan Division said: "There is evidence to support that this fire has been set deliberately, and the results of this could have been so much more devastating than the material damage caused.
"This fire put many people at risk, including those in neighbouring houses. Our colleagues in the fire service acted quickly to ensure all occupants of nearby houses were safe and well, reporting only smoke damage."
"Anyone with information should ring police on 0161 856 7254, quoting reference number 0505 of 19/07/2021, or get in touch with the force online at www.gmp.police.uk
