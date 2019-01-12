Police appeal for information after woman "led into vehicle" by two men in Wigan

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seen being led into a vehicle by two men in Wigan.



Around 7.15pm on Friday, Janury 11, police received a report from a member of the public who saw a woman being led into a white vehicle on Wigan Road near the Arnold Clark garage.

Two men were seen to link arms with the woman and lead her into the white vehicle, before it left in the direction of Bryn train station.

The woman is described as white, with dark hair and she was wearing light coloured trousers, light coloured footwear and was carrying a black handbag.

There are no descriptions of the men.

Detective Sergeant Chris Broad, from GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “While the full circumstances are unclear at this stage, we take reports of this nature very seriously, and we are keen to trace this vehicle and its occupants.

“We would like to speak to those involved, and any witnesses, so that we can establish the circumstances of the incident.

“If you know anything which could help police, or if you were in the area at time and witnessed any unusual behaviour then please come forward.”

Police have not yet revealed the nature of the crime that they are investigating. Wigan Today has asked GMP to clarify.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 1830 or 101, quoting incident number 1890 of 11/01/19, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.