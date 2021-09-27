Police appeal for information as victim named in Tyldseley murder probe

Officers were called just before 1.30am on Saturday, September 25 to reports of a concern for welfare. A short time later, Mr Williamson was found on Charles Street, near Charlston Court in Tyldseley, by officers with a number of serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information relating to what happened.

Thomas Williamson

Detective Inspector Gareth Davies, from GMP's Major Incident Team said: "Our thoughts go out to Thomas's family, as they continue to be supported by our specialist officers. They have asked that their privacy please be respected at this distressing time.

"This is an horrific incident, in which Thomas tragically lost his life, and we're following a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, and to bring those responsible to justice.

"But we can't do it alone - we're urging anyone who may have heard anything, or has CCTV in the area to please get in touch.

"Any information, no matter how small, could help. You can contact us via LiveChat on our website, www.gmp.police.uk, through this portal; https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21L18-PO1 or call 101 quoting log number 280 of 25/09/2021. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Thank you."