Police appeal for public assistance in tracking down Wigan man
Police have posted a photograph of a wanted man with connections to the Wigan borough.
By Matt Pennington
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
They wish to find 30 year old Leon Murray, who is wanted for stalking and criminal damage. He has links to both the Wigan and Leigh areas of Greater Manchester.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Murray is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7026 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111