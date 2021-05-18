Police appeal for public's help to find wanted Wigan robber
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.
Jordan Hook, (DOB 28/01/1996) was released from prison in January 2021 after being jailed in October 2020 for robbery.
He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his license.
Hook is known to have links to the Leigh and Wigan areas of Greater Manchester.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Hook should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
