Joshua Corless, 26, was released from prison in December 2021 after being jailed in the March for dangerous driving.

He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Corless is believed to have links to Wigan, Leigh and Stockport in Greater Manchester and Chorley in Lancashire.