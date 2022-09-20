Police appeal for public’s help to trace wanted Wigan man
Police are appealing for the public’s help to track down a fugitive from Wigan.
By Holly Pritchard
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Joshua Corless, 26, was released from prison in December 2021 after being jailed in the March for dangerous driving.
He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
Corless is believed to have links to Wigan, Leigh and Stockport in Greater Manchester and Chorley in Lancashire.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of him should call the force on 0161 856 9189 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.