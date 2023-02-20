News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for witnesses following assault outside a former Wigan pub

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault outside a former Wigan pub last month.

By Sian Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:36pm

The incident took place outside the Tudor House on New Market Street in Wigan between 6.15 and 6.30pm on January 7.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 1005-09/01/2023.

The assault took place outside the Tudor House
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.