Police appeal: hunt for Wigan crook wanted on recall to prison
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a Wigan man who is wanted on recall to prison and for breach of restraining order.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Roe, 46, has links to the Golborne, Leigh and Wigan areas of Greater Manchester.
A spokesperson for Wigan police asked that anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 0161 856 3622 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.