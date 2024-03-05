Police appeal: hunt for Wigan crook wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a Wigan man who is wanted on recall to prison and for breach of restraining order.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
John Roe, 46, has links to the Golborne, Leigh and Wigan areas of Greater Manchester.

A spokesperson for Wigan police asked that anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 0161 856 3622 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.