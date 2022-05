Officers from the Swinley neighbourhood team have seized these four bicycles from an address in the area following the arrest of a man on suspicion of theft and drug supply offences.

If readers believe one of these two-wheelers could be theirs then they are asked to email [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

Alternatively telephone police on 101 or ring the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.

.

.