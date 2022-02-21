Police "very worried" after disappearance of Charnock Richard woman Nicola Wing
Officers searching for a missing Charnock Richard woman say they are "very worried" by her disappearance.
Nicola Wing, 47, was last seen around 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, February 20).
Police are asking anyone with information on her possible whereabouts to come forward immediately.
Nicola is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, with a slim build and long blonde hair.
At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing an ankle length wax coat (pictured), a khaki green hat and wellington boots.
Nicola also has links to Chorley and Standish.
Temp Sgt John Wiggans, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are very worried following Nicola’s disappearance and I would encourage anyone who has seen her, or a woman matching her description, to come forward with information immediately."
Anyone who can help police is asked to call 101, quoting log 1471 of February 20.