Police bid to trace stolen phone's owner after Wigan robbery arrest

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A public appeal has been made to help reunite a suspected stolen mobile phone with its rightful owner.

Wigan police posted a photograph of the device’s distinctive cover – featuring a picture of an elderly lady sorting through Christmas decorations – on social media in the hope that someone might recognise it.

The phone had earlier been confiscated from a person they had arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The post reads: “A male has been arrested today on suspicion of robbery near to Wigan town centre following an incident on Tuesday January 21 2025.

The highly distinctive mobile phone cover featuring an elderly lady sorting through Christmas decorations

"The pictured mobile phone has been seized as part of this investigation and officers are tying to identify the owner.

"If it belongs to you or you believe you may know who it belongs to, please contact 101 and quote log number 1713-220125.”

