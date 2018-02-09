Police bust £40k cannabis farm

A suspected cannabis farm said to contain drugs with a street value of up to £40,000 has been busted in Leigh.

Police executed a search warrant at a property in the Firs Lane area early on Friday morning.

More than 100 cannabis plants are reported to have been recovered and they are in the process of being destroyed, according to officers.

A spokesman for Leigh Police said that one man has been arrested in connection with the raid.

The raid follows a similar operation at a property in the Westleigh area two weeks ago.