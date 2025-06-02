Two people have been arrested after police found a cannabis farm at a house in Wigan.

Officers were called to a property on Garswood Road, Ashton, at around 8.25pm on Sunday after reports that it had been left insecure.

When they arrived, they discovered a total of 23 cannabis plants, loose cannabis and other paraphernalia.

They were all seized by Merseyside Police’s specialist cannabis dismantling team as an investigation got under way.

Two suspected occupants returned to the house and a 55-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, both from Ashton, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Police say they remain in custody for questioning.

The property was made safe by Electricity North West.

Two people were arrested after cannabis plants were found at a house on Garswood Road, Ashton

Matt Brown, head of the cannabis dismantling team, said: “While the number of plants is relatively low, the risk to neighbouring properties was extremely high. The electricity was in a dangerous condition and, as we have seen in the past, this could easily have led to fire or flood, endangering the lives of those living nearby.

“Nobody should have to unknowingly live near such a dangerous location, the likes of which can also attract violent crime to an area. If you suspect that drugs are being grown or sold in your community, let us know and we will take swift action to reduce the harm to those who live and work in the area.”

Police say signs that cannabis is being grown are: strange smells and sounds; frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times; gardening equipment being taken into a property, such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting; windows are sealed and covered or the curtains are permanently closed; heat from an adjoining property; and birds gathering on a roof in cold weather.

Anyone with information about suspected drug production or criminal activity can contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or X.

Alternatively, report it to police online here or call 101.

Information can also be passed on via the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.