Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is now a criminal offence to own or possess an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a valid certificate of exemption.

Police said they received reports of dogs without an exemption at several addresses in Ince so went to investigate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Checks on suspected XL bully dogs were carried out in Ince by the police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “The Scholes and Ince neighbourhood teams have this morning been responding to concerns from the community regarding possible unexempted XL bully dog breeds at a number of addresses in the Ince community.

"Two addresses were visited and officers satisfied themselves that the dogs involved were not XL bullies and not covered by the legislation requiring them to be exempted and insured.”