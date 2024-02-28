Police check for XL bully dogs without exemptions in Wigan
It is now a criminal offence to own or possess an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a valid certificate of exemption.
Police said they received reports of dogs without an exemption at several addresses in Ince so went to investigate.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “The Scholes and Ince neighbourhood teams have this morning been responding to concerns from the community regarding possible unexempted XL bully dog breeds at a number of addresses in the Ince community.
"Two addresses were visited and officers satisfied themselves that the dogs involved were not XL bullies and not covered by the legislation requiring them to be exempted and insured.”
An RSPCA officer joined the police to carry out a welfare check on a dog at one of the properties.