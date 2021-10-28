Police crack down on anti-social behaviour at Wigan bus station

Youths have been blamed for the petty crime and vandalism problems that have been bothering staff and customers at the station off Market Street and also on Wallgate.

Parents have been urged to keep the youngsters under a tighter rein.

A spokesperson for Wigan Police said: "We are experiencing an increase of youth anti-social behaviour in the evenings around Wigan bus station and Wallgate.

Police on patrol at Wigan bus station

"We are paying the area more attention.

"For the attention of any parents - please don't let your child cause us to visit your address unnecessarily.

"We have already removed a 12-year-old child from the location who has been committing offences."

Anyone encountering further anti-social behaviour in the town centre is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.