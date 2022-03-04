Police to impose dispersal zone status on Wigan borough retail park to tackle anti-social behaviour

Officers say that in response to recent vehicle-based and youth anti-social behaviour in and around the Parsonage Retail Park and across other nearby sites in Leigh, dispersal powers have been authorised in a designated area.

They will be in force between 3pm on Saturday March 5 until 2am on Monday March 7.

Parsonage Retail Park, Leigh.

Leigh town centre itself is already the subject of a Public Spaces Protection Order.

The powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 allow officers, if required, to “direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question.”

Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, said: “We are increasing our patrols in response to anti-social behaviour in the area and will have additional officers deployed in both Leigh Town Centre and at Personage Retail Park.

“Some access points to the Parsonage Retail Park may be temporarily restricted during the evening period on Sunday March 6 and as part of our activity we will be taking enforcement action in relation to the anti-social use of any vehicles and where necessary we will seize them using powers under the Police Reform Act 2002.”

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.