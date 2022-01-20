Police crack down on Wigan precinct anti-social behaviour

Neighbourhood officers say they have received repeated complaints about certain individuals who are making a nuisance of themselves in Scholes precinct.

They published a picture of several people apparently semi-conscious on the ground outside shops.

Police say members of the public have been bothered for money and found their way blocked by the people who have not heeded a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in recent months.

Police say they are taking legal action against anti-social behaviour in Scholes precinct

A spokesperson said: "The Scholes Neighbourhood team have been working hard over the last 12 months to deter and prevent this type of anti-social behaviour because you told us it mattered.

"Whilst this behaviour is not anywhere as near as common now as it was - one or two people still haven’t got the message about their behaviour.

"Tonight we have started a formal process against three individuals who reside locally and persistently cause ASB at the precinct - including sitting or obstructing doors or the pavement, and pestering members of the public for alcohol (or money to buy alcohol).

"The three individuals have each been served with a Community Protection Warning under the Anti-Social Behaviour (Crime and Policing Act 2014), which if not heeded and complied with will result in us applying to the court for injunctions.

"Offers of support have previously been made, and is still available to each of them to address any issues they may have."