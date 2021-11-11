Police crackdown on vehicle crime in Wigan

Police in Wigan have made arrests and recovered a moped that had earlier been reported stolen.

By Sian Jones
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:35 am
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:36 am

The black Lexmoto was found in Hindley Green at around 9pm on the evening of Thursday November 10.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: "Arrests have been made and inquiries are still ongoing."

Police urge anyone who witnesses a crime in their area to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

