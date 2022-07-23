Police cracking down on anti-social behaviour seize quad bike at Wigan trouble spot

The illegally-used vehicle was on common land close to the A49 link road and not far from the wildlife-rich flashes nature reserve.

The bike was confiscated as part of Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Bluefin which aims to tackle youth nuisance and other forms of anti-social behaviour.

That whole area of Wigan has been a focal point of such problems.

The quad bike being taken away by police

Locals have complained about the link road itself being used by “boy racers” since it started and the woodlands and common land around it have long been a haunt for those noisily and dangerously using off-road and quad bikes illegally.

In May Wigan Today reported that a swan at Parson’s Meadow, a short distance away, had been killed by a speeding motorcyclist.

And members of the public have complained about near misses with these vehicles themselves, intimidatory behaviour by the cyclists and general peace-shattering noise.