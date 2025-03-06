A number of motorists have been collared by police during a clampdown on dangerous driving in Leigh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leigh East Neighbourhood team, special constables and DVLA were responding to complaints from locals that Queensway has been a hotspot for dangerous driving.

Officers carried out speed checks, insurance checks and other work to ensure registration plates conformed to the correct standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several vehicles were stopped by officers for a variety of offences, such as speeding and drug-driving; no business insurance; a non-UK licence check; an expired licence; two ghost registration plates; and no vehicle insurance

Queensway in Leigh has been the subject of many complaints from residents and other road users about its being a hotspot for dangerous driving

Insp Sam Davies, said: “The work carried out by local officers, in partnership with colleagues from the DVLA, is as a direct result of information provided by the community and shows we are always keen to listen to your concerns and respond accordingly.

“While some may believe that road policing matters should not be high on our list of priorities, it is important to recognise the importance of helping to keep people safe within their communities while acknowledging that proactive work such as this often opens the door to other matters – such as identifying individuals who chose to drive whilst under the influence or without valid insurance.”

Ghost registration plates is something GMP is leading the way in tackling.

A “ghost plates” is a term used to describe a registration number plate on a vehicle that has been adapted so it cannot be read by an enforcement camera.