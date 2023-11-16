News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police deploy knife arch at Wigan bus station

Police have been using a specialist scanner to detect weapons in Wigan town centre.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The knife arch was deployed at the bus station as part of the ongoing nationwide Operation Sceptre which aims to tackle crimes involving blades.

Read More
US police say they believe a Wigan taxi boss murdered his wife then killed himse...

A social media post by GMP Wigan West read: “Town centre officers in high visibility uniform have utilised a knife arch, which was placed at one of the entrances at Wigan bus station to detect and prevent knives or other weapons being carried into Wigan town centre.

"This was part of Operation Sceptre and the operation went by without any incidents.”