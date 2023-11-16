Police deploy knife arch at Wigan bus station
Police have been using a specialist scanner to detect weapons in Wigan town centre.
The knife arch was deployed at the bus station as part of the ongoing nationwide Operation Sceptre which aims to tackle crimes involving blades.
A social media post by GMP Wigan West read: “Town centre officers in high visibility uniform have utilised a knife arch, which was placed at one of the entrances at Wigan bus station to detect and prevent knives or other weapons being carried into Wigan town centre.