Police drop into Wigan borough school to issue warnings about knife crime

PCs Pilling and Heaney were at St Mary’s High School, Astley to discuss the risks and consequences of carrying knives, the law around carrying knives, and how to keep yourself safe.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “The input was well received, and the class engaged really well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on their visit to Astley St Mary's High School

“We will be looking to replicate the input to other local schools in the near future.”

The officers pointed out that everyone can play a part in addressing knife crime, by:

o Reporting it to police or anonymously to @Crimestoppers or @FearlessORG

o Being vigilant, speak to your children and be aware of where they are and who they’re with

o Call 999 if you are worried for your own or someone else’s safety.