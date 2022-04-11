Police find construction vehicle stolen from building site
A construction vehicle stolen from a building site has been found in the borough by police.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:58 am
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 9:03 am
A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Bolton South team said: “Officers received reports of a burglary on a building site and a male had made off in a JCB loadall. After a thorough search of the surrounding areas, the JCB was located in Leigh by officers.
“Thank you to the vigilant members of public that reported the incident! The JCB loadall has now been recovered for potential forensic opportunities.”