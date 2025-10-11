Police have arrested 9 people after a disturbance on a Wigan street in which a man was at first thought to have been seriously injured
At first it was thought a man in his 40s had been gravely injured in the skirmishes on Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, yesterday (Friday October 10) lunchtime and he was rushed to hospital.
But investigating officers say that it turned out that he had not been seriously harmed and in fact was one of those eventually detained.
Around a dozen police vehicles, including the tactical aid unit, descended on the area after 999 calls reported fighting on the cul-de-sac and the adjoining Ribble Road.
The multiple arrests were made hours after the incident had ended and some of the suspects remain in custody for questioning, others having been bailed pending further inquiries.
An appeal for witnesses to the incident and further information about it has since been made by officers.
A Wigan Police spokesman said: “At around 12.10pm yesterday, we were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance on Wyre Avenue in Platt Bridge, Wigan.
"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and located a man in his 40s with what was believed at the time to be a serious injury.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment and released shortly afterwards, his injuries having not been described as serious or life-threatening.
"He has also since been arrested due to his suspected involvement in the incident.
"Overnight, we arrested a total of nine suspects in relation to this incident.
"Four males aged 42, 19, 17 and 17, along with two 18-year-old females were all arrested on suspicion on a public order offence. They have been bailed pending further inquiries.
"Two men aged 34 and 19, and a woman aged 39, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offence, remain in custody for questioning.
"Investigations are ongoing.
"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1434 of 10/10/2025.
"Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can't report online, or to 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.