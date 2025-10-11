Six men and three women have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences after a major disturbance on a Wigan residential street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At first it was thought a man in his 40s had been gravely injured in the skirmishes on Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, yesterday (Friday October 10) lunchtime and he was rushed to hospital.

But investigating officers say that it turned out that he had not been seriously harmed and in fact was one of those eventually detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around a dozen police vehicles, including the tactical aid unit, descended on the area after 999 calls reported fighting on the cul-de-sac and the adjoining Ribble Road.

A total of nine arrests were made hours after the disturbance on Wyre Avenue in Platt Bridge yesterday (Friday October 10)

The multiple arrests were made hours after the incident had ended and some of the suspects remain in custody for questioning, others having been bailed pending further inquiries.

An appeal for witnesses to the incident and further information about it has since been made by officers.

A Wigan Police spokesman said: “At around 12.10pm yesterday, we were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance on Wyre Avenue in Platt Bridge, Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and located a man in his 40s with what was believed at the time to be a serious injury.

There was a large police presence in the Wyre Avenue and Ribble Road area of Platt Bridge following yesterday's (Friday October 10) disturbance

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and released shortly afterwards, his injuries having not been described as serious or life-threatening.

"He has also since been arrested due to his suspected involvement in the incident.

"Overnight, we arrested a total of nine suspects in relation to this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Four males aged 42, 19, 17 and 17, along with two 18-year-old females were all arrested on suspicion on a public order offence. They have been bailed pending further inquiries.

"Two men aged 34 and 19, and a woman aged 39, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offence, remain in custody for questioning.

"Investigations are ongoing.

"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1434 of 10/10/2025.

"Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can't report online, or to 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.