Police hunt criminal who absconded from prison

A man who serving a 32-month prison sentence, has absconded from jail.

Jack Walsh, 24, absconded from HMP Kirkham on May 5 and is now wanted by police.

He is described as white, medium build, blue eyes, brown hair, 5ft 9ins tall.

He was jailed for 32 months in 2018 for offences of burglary and theft.

Walsh has links to Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

A police spokesman said: “We would urge anyone who knows where Walsh may be to contact us.

“Furthermore, we would encourage Walsh himself, if he sees this appeal, to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1388 of May 5.