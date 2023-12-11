Police hunt for registered sex offender with links to Wigan and Blackpool
Police are hunting for a registered sex offender who has links to Wigan and Blackpool.
Martin Travis is wanted for failing to appear at court and for a breach of his notification requirements.
He has links to Liverpool, Southport, Wigan and Blackpool.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101 or by emailing [email protected].