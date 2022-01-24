Police hunt for Wigan borough fugitive

Lee Harper

Lee Harper, 40, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from prison this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harper is known to have links to the Atherton/Leigh areas.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of him should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.