Police hunt for Wigan borough fugitive
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Wigan borough.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:15 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:18 am
Lee Harper, 40, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from prison this month.
Harper is known to have links to the Atherton/Leigh areas.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of him should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
