Police hunt knife-wielding robbers after terrifying shop raid

Armed robbers stole cash and cigarettes in a terrifying shop raid which left a member of staff injured.



Carrying a knife, a pair of men entered a Bargain Booze store in Wigan Road, Bryn, around 9.15pm on Sunday March 17, before threatening frightened staff and demanding cash and cigarettes.

Bargain Booze raided in Bryn

One worker – a woman in her 30s – sustained a minor cut but thankfully didn’t require hospital treatment.



The offenders fled on foot towards Bryn Cross traffic lights with their stolen haul.



One offender is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing black clothing.



The second offender is described as white and of stocky build. He was wearing a khaki green and black North Face outdoor jacket with grey jogging bottoms.



Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.



Anyone who has any information about the robbery should call police on 0161 856 7259 quoting incident number 2216 of 17/03/19



Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.