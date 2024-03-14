Police hunt man accused of petrol station frauds after court no-show
A Wigan man has been accused of stealing diesel by using a cloned fuel card.
But a warrant has had to be issued by borough justices after Firicel Buruiana, 42, of Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, failed to turn up to court.
He faces four charges of fraudulently obtaining the fuel from service stations in Leigh and Runcorn in February.