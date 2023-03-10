Police hunt Wigan borough burglary and assault suspect
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down an assault and burglary suspect.
By Charles Graham
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:06am
Officers from GMP Wigan West published a picture of 33-year-old Dean Smith who is wanted in connection with a break-in that took place in Leigh on October 10 last year and a common assault in Atherton on Friday March 3.
Smith is known to have links to the Atherton and Leigh areas.
Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.