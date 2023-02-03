Zach Evans was due to appear in court in May last year but failed to attend so an arrest warrant was issued.

But so far the 22-year-old has eluded capture and since then another warrant has been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fugitive Zach Evans

Appealing for help in tracking him down, a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that Evans has links to the Leigh area as well as Wigan.