Police hunt Wigan man who has been on the run from justice for nine months

A Wigan fugitive from justice is still on the run nine months after he did a runner.

By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 7:25am

Zach Evans was due to appear in court in May last year but failed to attend so an arrest warrant was issued.

But so far the 22-year-old has eluded capture and since then another warrant has been issued.

Fugitive Zach Evans
Appealing for help in tracking him down, a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that Evans has links to the Leigh area as well as Wigan.

They added: “Anybody with information, please call 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”