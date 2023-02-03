Police hunt Wigan man who has been on the run from justice for nine months
A Wigan fugitive from justice is still on the run nine months after he did a runner.
By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 7:25am
Zach Evans was due to appear in court in May last year but failed to attend so an arrest warrant was issued.
But so far the 22-year-old has eluded capture and since then another warrant has been issued.
Appealing for help in tracking him down, a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said that Evans has links to the Leigh area as well as Wigan.