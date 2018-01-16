Police hunting man wanted in connection with stabbing

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Leigh.

Connor Hessell, 21, is wanted in connection with the incident which took place on Railway Road in the early hours of Monday 17 April 2017.

It was reported to police that the victim, a 22-year-old man, had been on a night out when he was approached outside a nightclub and stabbed in the face, causing a deep laceration to his chin.

Hessell is also wanted in connection with an incident of affray that took place on Fell Street, Leigh, on October 14, 2017 where a man was threatened at knife point and two incidents of criminal damage that took place on Marshall Street and Opal Grove later that night where car windows were smashed with a machete.

Hessell is aware that he is wanted and it is believed he is actively evading police as a result. He is known to have links to the Leigh and Golborne areas as well as the Prestatyn and Rhyl areas of North Wales.

Anybody with information about Hessell’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7081 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.