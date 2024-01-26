News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police impose a Wigan town centre dispersal zone to prevent anti-social behaviour

Police have created a dispersal zone around a large part of Wigan town centre in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
The area covered by the dispersal zone around Wigan town centreThe area covered by the dispersal zone around Wigan town centre
The area covered by the dispersal zone around Wigan town centre

The powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 allow officers, if required, to “direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question.”

Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.

Read More
Police increasingly concerned for the safety of Wigan man not seen for 11 days
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The zone covers an area within Northway, Riverway, Caroline Street, Wallgate, King Street West, Dorning Street, Frog Lane and New Market Street.

They are usually imposed if there have been anti-social activities recently or police have received intelligence that trouble could be brewing.

A post from GMP Wigan West on social media said that the zone is in place as of today (Friday January 26) but does not explain how long it will remain so or why it was imposed in the first place.