The area covered by the dispersal zone around Wigan town centre

The powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 allow officers, if required, to “direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question.”

Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.

The zone covers an area within Northway, Riverway, Caroline Street, Wallgate, King Street West, Dorning Street, Frog Lane and New Market Street.

They are usually imposed if there have been anti-social activities recently or police have received intelligence that trouble could be brewing.