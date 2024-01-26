Police impose a Wigan town centre dispersal zone to prevent anti-social behaviour
The powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 allow officers, if required, to “direct any person in a public place within the designated area to leave and not return during the period in question.”
Failing to comply with the direction is a criminal offence and liable to result in arrest.
The zone covers an area within Northway, Riverway, Caroline Street, Wallgate, King Street West, Dorning Street, Frog Lane and New Market Street.
They are usually imposed if there have been anti-social activities recently or police have received intelligence that trouble could be brewing.
A post from GMP Wigan West on social media said that the zone is in place as of today (Friday January 26) but does not explain how long it will remain so or why it was imposed in the first place.