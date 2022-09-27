The ill-gotten gains, distributed to police forces via the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS), is being redistributed to worthy causes across the city region.

Non-profit organisations which benefit a large number of people can apply for a maximum of £20,000 to fund 12 months’ activities.

Seized cash in carrier bag.

The activities must support GMP’s objectives to fight, prevent and reduce crime; keep people safe; and care for victims.

Last year, successful applicants included GetAway’N’GetSafe. The money funded a project which uses sessions delivered via schools to encourage young people from to turn away from a life of crime and inspire them to take control of their futures and achieve their dreams.

Supt Estelle Mathieson, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for the many projects which benefit Greater Manchester’s communities.

“Offenders often commit crimes for their own financial gain so this is an important part of the criminal justice system and ensures we can give back in one way or another.

“We are excited to hear how this money helps fight, prevent and reduce crime; keep people safe; and care for victims.