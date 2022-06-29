Police investigate after stolen vehicle is found abandoned in Wigan

Greater Manchester police are trying to track down the owner of an abandoned car in Wigan.

By Holly Pritchard
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:42 pm

A PCSO attended reports of a dumped black Land Rover left in the Orrell area on Wednesday June 29.

The vehicle has now been identified as stolen overnight and it is currently awaiting recovery for a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) examination.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Image of abandoned vehicle found in Orrell.
GMP attend to reports of an abandoned vehicle in Orrell.