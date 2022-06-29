A PCSO attended reports of a dumped black Land Rover left in the Orrell area on Wednesday June 29.
The vehicle has now been identified as stolen overnight and it is currently awaiting recovery for a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) examination.
Anyone with information can contact police via 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.