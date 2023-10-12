Police investigate attack on 11-year-old boy at Wigan school
Police are investigating reports of an assault on a Wigan schoolboy.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
The alleged attack on the 11-year-old was said to have taken place at between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday October 10 at Hawkley Hall High School on Carr Lane.
The crime was only reported to police that night but it is claimed on social media groups the school was temporarily in “lockdown” after the incident.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that an inquiry had been launched but did not have details of any injuries, suspects or whether the assault took place inside or outside the school.
Hawkley Hall High has been approached for a comment.
Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or the Crimestoppers freephone line anonymously on 0800 555111.