The alleged attack on the 11-year-old was said to have taken place at between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday October 10 at Hawkley Hall High School on Carr Lane.

The crime was only reported to police that night but it is claimed on social media groups the school was temporarily in “lockdown” after the incident.

Hawkley Hall High School on Carr Lane

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that an inquiry had been launched but did not have details of any injuries, suspects or whether the assault took place inside or outside the school.

Hawkley Hall High has been approached for a comment.