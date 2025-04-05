Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have stepped up patrols after reports of a man exposing himself near a canal.

There have been reports of a man acting “suspiciously” on the towpath of the Bridgewater Canal in Astley.

It was reported on Friday, March 28 that a man was exposing himself and police started an investigation to identify him.

They now want to hear from anyone who has seen the man in the area or who has information which could help their investigation.

The Bridgewater Canal in Astley

Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Bodley said: “In response to these reported incidents, both high-visibility and covert patrols have been deployed in the area to deter and detect any suspicious activity, and these will remain in place.

“We are also aware that anonymous reports and posts have been circulated on social media but not formally reported to GMP.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has witnessed an incident, been affected or holds relevant information to contact GMP directly via 101, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log 0932-280325.

“Doing so enables us to investigate thoroughly, identify suspects and help prevent further incidents.

“We’re aware that images of a male linked to similar incidents in July 2023 have previously been shared online. While we understand the intent behind this, we ask the public to refrain from posting such material, as it may compromise ongoing investigations.

“Please be assured that all relevant historic reports are being reviewed as part of our enquiries.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued co-operation. Please remain vigilant when using the canal.”