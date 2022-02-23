Police investigate Wigan park blaze
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack after a fire broke out in an outbuilding at a Wigan park.
Firefighters were called to the incident at Laithwaite Park on Scot Lane at around 4.15pm on Monday February 21.
Two engines from Wigan were in attendance at the time.
Fire officers wore breathing apparatus and used jets to extinguish the flames.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "The fire is suspected to have been started deliberately.
"No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information is asked to report it to police either by 101, online or via GMP's LiveChat service.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here